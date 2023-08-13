Chicago PD season 11 filming: Could it start up this year?

We know that we are eagerly awaiting Chicago PD season 11 to premiere at some point. How could we not after the huge cliffhanger we got? There are so many interesting things that the cast and crew could still bring to the table here, but there is still a significant issue that has to be worked out.

Odds are, you already know what this particular issue is: The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which remain ongoing as of this writing. Whenever both of these end and scripts are ready to go, the cast can get back to work. Is there any chance that this could happen before we get to the end of the fall? We do think that there is at least something more to talk through here.

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that there are at least some hopeful signs that the writers could be inching closer to a deal. It’s not a huge leap by any means, but there are discussions between them and the AMPTP (The body of streaming services and studios on the other side of the strike) scheduled at some point in the days away. This could be the beginning of negotiations, and we want to realistically think that there’s a chance the strike could be over in mid-September. If that happens, that gives six or seven weeks for scripts to be written and for the SAG-AFTRA deal to get done. Then, we could see production start in November, and that would leave the door open for a premiere at some point in January or February.

Now, we’re sure that everyone involved with Chicago PD, and of course also the entire One Chicago franchise, would love nothing more than to come back to work. However, we also think that they are well-aware that this is not the sort of thing that can be rushed. You need to stay patient! The most important thing is that you get a great deal that compensates you fairly for all of your hard work.

