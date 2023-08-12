Chicago Fire season 12 filming: Still possible this fall?

Is there any chance at all that we could still see Chicago Fire season 12 start off production this fall? Let’s just say that we would not rule this out entirely … at least for the time being.

After all, did you hear some of the news from late yesterday? Well, it seems like negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP, the collective body of streamers and studios, could end up continuing starting next week. This means that there’s at least a chance that we could get to the end of the writers’ strike over the next month. While nothing is confirmed here and talks could break down at any moment, we do tend to think that this is a positive step. It’s honestly the most hope we’ve had ever since the strike began in early May.

If the writers’ strike is over in the first half of September, that would give the writers a good six or seven weeks to get scripts together before filming for a show like Chicago Fire could start off in November. Of course, there is a major caveat in here: The SAG-AFTRA strike would also need to end within that time. We want to be hopeful that it will, but the AMPTP has yet to even meet with them. That’s something that we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for updates on.

There’s no doubt that the actors and writers deserve a fair deal and a more lucrative future. Meanwhile, we at least think that television networks like NBC have a greater incentive than ever to try and make a deal like this happen. After all, unless they start to push the AMPTP to make a deal, they stand to lose an insurmountable chunk of their TV season. Traditional television is in a lot of danger as it is.

If filming does start this fall, there’s at least a chance at a January premiere for One Chicago — we will wait and see what happens.

