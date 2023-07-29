Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Is there any chance that we could hear something more about Chicago Fire season 12 over the course of August? We know without a doubt that the demand for this is going to be there. As for whether or not we actually get such a date, though, let’s just say that this remains to be seen.

The #1 thing that we can say right now is that if you’re hoping to get definite premiere-date news before August wraps up, you are setting yourself up to be massively disappointed. After all, there is almost zero evidence that this is going to be something that emerges in the relatively near future. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going strong, and there have not been any major negotiations yet on a resolution.

We don’t think that we have to tell you this, but writers and actors are fighting for a fair deal and a more secure future — none of their demands are extreme, and it certainly feels like they make a good bit of sense. Unfortunately, the studios and networks are the ones holding everything back. This is the reason why the Chicago Fire premiere date has already been delayed past this calendar year, and the absolute earliest we could see it back is when we get around to January.

As of right now, we don’t expect any news on One Chicago to come out in August. The only way that changes is if the strikes end over the course of the next month, and most predictors out there are suggesting that this will at least go into September or October. NBC probably won’t finalize a premiere date here until production is actually underway; after all, they won’t want to make any further adjustments.

For now, all we can say is that if you love the show, exercise patience — and also support the cast and crew from afar.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire right now, including other updates on the premiere and a best-case scenario

Do you want to get some news about a Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date this month?

Or, would you settle for any news at all? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







