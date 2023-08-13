World on Fire season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on BBC One, we hope you are ready for some big surprises and emotional moments. World on Fire season 2 episode 6 is coming! This is the all-important finale and within that, some loose ends could be tied up; meanwhile, some other jaw-droppers could be revealed that set the stage for something more.

It can be hard to really get too specific about any one plot, given that the tapestry here is so sprawling as you are looking at a number of different people and locations. Some stories may end better than others. The best thing that we can do to set the stage, at least for now, is share the full World on Fire season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Harry returns to Manchester, but Kasia is determined to leave. In Europe, Marga and Henriette must each make their escape, while north Africa becomes even more brutal for Rajib.

Now, with this being the end of season 2, it makes sense to wonder if this is really the conclusion or not. Is there any chance at all that we’ll see something else down the road? We sure hope so! For the time being, all we can say is that the creative team is seemingly interested and are even plotting out the future. Speaking to Variety, writer Peter Bowker had the following to say:

“We’re at planning stages. It’s usually a case of after the first two episodes have gone out, they start looking at the numbers, and then there’s iPlayer, and then it’s about presenting and saying, ‘These are the stories we want to tell; this is how we think we can tell them.’ You pitch all over again, really.”

With that, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best with the show’s future … and also for some of these characters.

(Photo: BBC One.)

