FROM season 3 premiere date: The ideal month for MGM+ show

Is it crazy to already be thinking about a FROM season 3 premiere date over at MGM+? We don’t think so! This show has as passionate a following as just about any out there, and it delivered one of the best twists of the year via the season 2 finale. With that, we now have a lot to look forward to.

So when could we actually see Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cast back? Is there an ideal month that we have stored away in our head here? Well, let’s just say that the show’s future is dependent on some factors…

If you missed the news (we’ll have a link to it at the bottom of this article), production for season 3 has already been pushed back to later this year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This means that the plan is now for it to kick off later in the fall. Hopefully, the actors get a deal that is representative of their worth (the same goes for the writers of the WGA), and there won’t need to be any further delays. Provided the current schedule sticks, that then sets the stage for the third season to wrap up filming in the spring of 2024. In theory, that could make a summer 2024 premiere possible.

Doesn’t July 2024 feel like a great time to launch FROM season 3? You can take command of the summer TV schedule, plus a lack of major sports on the air. The only major competition could be HBO’s House of the Dragon, but it’s not like either show is dependent on people watching at any one time. While this may seem like a long wait right now, we do think it will be more than a little bit worthwhile.

Think about it this way — this gives viewers more time to discover it! FROM is definitely one of those shows that could become more and more popular as people find out about it. Whether it be due to its title or its broadcaster, it still remains somewhat under the radar.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

