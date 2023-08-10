FROM season 3: When is filming now set to begin?

We certainly know that FROM season 3 is much anticipated and honestly, it has to be after that shocking season 2 finale. What is going to happen with Tabitha now? What other challenges await Boyd in the community? There are so many things that we’re left to think about!

Well, we know that originally, the plan was for production on the Harold Perrineau series to start up a little earlier this summer. However, that was delayed amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. So what is the plan going to be moving forward? Well, there is a new tentative date set, and we’ll have to see what happens here.

According to a new report from Midgard Times, the horror series will start off production now in Nova Scotia when we get around to November, and the plan here seems to have it wrap around April. Of course, this is all dependent on the strikes being wrapped in plenty of time. There is no guarantee of that, but we hope that the studios and streaming services are going to pay all of these super-talented people exactly what they deserve.

When could season 3 actually premiere?

Our hope at the moment is that we’re going to have a chance to see it back at some point next summer, and in the interim, is it possible that more and more people are going to discover it? We sure hope so! FROM is still one of the best hidden gems on all of TV, a show that is thought-provoking, dramatic, and above all else refreshing and original. There’s a reason why so many people are recommending it to their friends and family.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FROM season 3, no matter when it starts?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

