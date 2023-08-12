Heels season 3 renewal: Is it still possible at Starz?

Is there a chance at a Heels season 3 renewal over at Starz? It is something that is worth wondering at this point, and for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that season 2 filmed a long time ago and it is just now coming on the air. Also, it was always somewhat of an under-the-radar show and a season 1 was not even confirmed. You then also have the question as to whether star Stephen Amell’s stance on the SAG-AFTRA strike (which he has since tried to clarify) will turn off some viewers. There is a lot of uncertainty here, but we do at least get the sense that some people involved in the show would like for it to continue.

For some more context on this, just check out what Kelli Berglund (who plays Crystal) had to say to The Hollywood Reporter about her character’s backstory, and potentially getting the chance to explore more of that down the road:

That’s still a bit of a question mark. We don’t know a lot about Crystal’s backstory. We know that she doesn’t come from a lot and in season two, we learn a little bit more about her mom and what that whole situation is. But we don’t really know anything else about her. I think Crystal has had to fend for herself for most of her life, and be strong and independent to get by and survive. So I don’t know if it’s something that she watched on TV when she was a child and then felt like she could be a star in that world, but clearly there’s been a love there for a long time. We just don’t know exactly where it came from. So that would be a really interesting story to explore if we have the chance to do a season three.

In the end, viewership and/or subscribers will determine the future here, and we do think one of the things Starz needs to figure out is how to get more diehard wrestling fans watching this show. We think that they are certainly trying already with their guest stars; can they keep that up?

(Photo: Starz.)

