Heels season 2 episode 3: Is Ace Spade back for good?

Following the end of Heels season 2 episode 3, is it possible that we have actually seen the grand return of Ace Spade to the DWL? Or, is it a little bit too early to say anything for the time being?

Well, for the time being, we should start off by noting the good news: It does seem as though Alexander Ludwig’s character is done being off on his journey to find himself / whatever else you would like to call it. We do think that Jack’s apology got through to him, but so did some of his regrets over how he handled everything with Bobby Pin and Crystal. All of this, collectively, may have him reconsidering the person that he wants to be.

We do think that at this point, we are looking at a story that is more about baby steps than it is making some sort of giant leap forward. If you are the producers of this show right now, why do you need to rush to get Ace back in the ring? The DWL is actually making some significant progress right now in the wake of Crystal having the belt, so you can argue that they are able to get by without him for the time being.

Now that we’ve said this, though, here is a reminder that not needing him right now is hardly the same as not needing him forever. One of these days, a situation is going to come up where Jack realizes that his brother’s presence is sorely missed. We don’t have any direct evidence of anything yet, but it’s something to keep in mind for at least the time being.

For now, should we at least rejoice (from a drama perspective, if nothing else) that Ace is back?

(Photo: Starz.)

