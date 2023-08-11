Heels season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The Women’s Division starts

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Heels season 2 episode 4 and what lies ahead here? Well, this is where things may get a bit more complicated for Crystal. After all, she is entering a new phase of her wrestling career with the women’s division starting up.

We knew that it was only a matter of time before we got to this place, mostly due to the fact the DWL needed female wrestlers for her to face. It broadens their horizons, and also creates matches that are easier to sort around logistically.

Below, you can check out the full Heels season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other information as to what’s next:

Crystal worries about her first Women’s Division bout. And as things with her and Bobby-Pin start heating up, Jack contends with a still-smarting Gully.

Just from reading that alone, you can probably figure out a little bit more of what lies ahead here for Crystal both professionally and personally. We know that she’s had some sort of romantic subplot for the bulk of the series, but we don’t mind it so long as things are stable. We don’t need to see any sort of love triangle again, given that there were times that was prominent back in season 1.

As for Jack’s story, we are actually rather glad that Gully has a larger role this season. In addition to it giving us a chance to see more of Mike O’Malley on-screen, it’s also a real rival to the DWL and someone who could easily thwart them by throwing around a ton of money. Yet, are there also some advantages to the parties collaborating? It may not be the most fun thing ever to think about, but we do believe that it’s something that everyone has to think about a little bit more.

We are still pretty early on in this show and yet, we do still anticipate a lot of mess. Where would this show be without it?

What do you most want to see moving into Heels season 2 episode 4 on Starz?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming your way soon.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







