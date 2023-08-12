Silo season 2 premiere date: What’s the ideal month?

At present, we are absolutely waiting to see when we end up getting Silo season 2 on Apple TV+. Consider how big that cliffhanger was! However, at the same time remember the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike has temporarily pushed back production.

At the time in which the strike began, we know that filming for Rebecca Ferguson and the rest of the cast had already started. The scripts for season 2 have already been written, so the WGA strike is not a major factor here. Our hope is that over the next two months, the actors get the compensation they deserve and with that, filming can start back up. (Here is your reminder, of course, that the vast majority of actors aren’t making anywhere near as much money as you probably think that they do.)

So when you consider all of this information, trying to figure out the idea month for Silo season 2 to premiere is not the easiest thing to do, since you have to guess as to when production will wrap and after that, when post-production will begin. Given that the show does not release all episodes at once, that does make it so that it can come on the air at least a little bit earlier than it would otherwise. Our sentiment, at least for the time being, is that there’s a chance season 2 could premiere in either August or September of next year. We’d love it if it took place before that, but we are trying at the moment to not get our hopes up too much when it comes to that.

Unless the SAG-AFTRA strike goes on for several more months, we do think we could return to world of this show before the fall of 2024. Of course, we’re also aware that even once filming concludes, Apple TV+ can still do whatever they want.

