Outlander season 7 episode 9: EP on William, Jamie’s future

As we do prepare ourselves to see Outlander season 7 episode 9, is there any hope at all for William to learn the truth about Jamie? We would love to say that is the case but at the same time, it does not feel all that possible that he is going to learn in the relatively near future.

After all, how can he when geography is going to play such a key role? Following the events of episode 8, Sam Heughan’s character has now taken off to Scotland alongside Claire and Young Ian. It does not appear as though he will be back in America anytime soon, but then again, we don’t think he will be gone forever. A reunion is still very much possible.

As a matter of fact, why not go ahead and hear from executive producer Maril Davis on this very subject? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she does quite a bit to make us think that the two are going to be in one another’s lives at some point:

It’s very likely that their paths will cross. I don’t think William is suspicious. I think he has been brought up since he was young to think he was the ninth Earl of Ellesmere. He firmly believes that. Certainly deep down, maybe if he found out there will be questions answered about certain things in him that buck the trend of his upbringing that can’t be explained that are different from those of his adoptive father, Lord John. But I don’t think those suspicions are things he thinks about.

At the end of the day, we do at least think that William has a good reason to not think about his family history at present. Just think in terms of what he has been tasked to do when it comes to the Revolutionary War! He has to find a way to stay alive first and foremost.

