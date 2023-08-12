Outlander season 7 episode 8: The Benedict Arnold cameo

We knew that there was potential for Outlander season 7 episode 8 to bring in some familiar faces from American history. After all, why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

Well, the events of episode 8 in particular put Claire in a delicate spot, given that she had to not only spend time with Benedict Arnold, but also potentially steer him in a certain direction. This is a big part of what can make her role in history a little challenging at times, given that there is that temptation that can be somewhat present in order to change things. However, doing so produced a butterfly effect, and the end results of that are not something that you can prepare for at all.

Now, was this meant to be a one-episode cameo or a role that could lead to something more? We do think that the latter is very much possible, but it will depend heavily on where the show focuses now when it comes to the Revolutionary War — and also, just how much of it we are even going to see given the fact that Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are no longer in America. They ventured back to Scotland at the end of episode 8 in order to fulfill a promise.

For now, though, presenting a version of Benedict Arnold does allow Outlander as a show to have that additional dose of credibility, which is certainly something that they probably want to have. It does, after all, make the world feel that much more believable, and that is pretty important.

Here is one of the craziest things to imagine here — somehow, we are able to both believe in this world, while at the same time also acknowledge just how crazy it is that we’re seeing so much time-travel and things that just should not be possible.

