Young Sheldon season 7: Why a season 8 could happen

If you have followed a lot of recent Young Sheldon stories, then you may have heard the talk already that season 7 could be the last. However, is that plan going to potentially change at this point?

Well, let’s just say that there is a chance that we could see something a little bit unexpected for the Big Bang Theory prequel at this point, and it does have a lot to do with some things that are currently going on within the entire TV industry.

For those who have not heard the news as of yet (somehow), we are now in the midst of the longest writers’ strike of the 21st century and by virtue of that, a lot of plans for the 2023-24 season have changed. While we do still hope for a 13-episode season for Young Sheldon, that is no guarantee and at this point, the earliest that you could see it back as when we get around to 2024.

Back when the rumors first surfaced about season 7 being the final one, it was a relatively different time within the TV world. How so? Well, for starters, there was no way of knowing that the WGA strike would be going on for this long. That is without even noting that the actors of SAG-AFTRA are also on strike.

At the end of the day, nothing is confirmed when it comes to season 7 being the final one or not. For the time being, we would just say not to be surprised if there is a season 8 ordered to tie up any loose ends. Remember here that there may be certain touchstones and moments in Sheldon’s life that the producers want to get to. Will they be able to do that in just 13 episodes?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

