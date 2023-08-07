Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for August

With us now in the thick of August, what exactly does that mean when it comes to a Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date? Are we going to learn some more news in the near future?

Of course, it feels right to start off here by noting that we, just like many other people out there, would like the Big Bang Theory prequel back at some point in January, at the latest. However, that is really up to the streaming services and studios to make it happen. The writers and actors have reasonable demands within the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and yet, they have been reluctant to make a deal. It felt like we were moving in a more hopeful direction last week with the WGA getting a meeting with the studios and yet now, it’s clear that this hope was more fools’ gold than anything else. The strikes continue.

Ultimately, if there is any Young Sheldon news spread at all over this month, it is probably going to be tied to the strikes as opposed to the show itself. What it would take to bring it back in January is some sort of conclusion to at least the WGA part of the dispute by the end of the summer. From there, the SAG-AFTRA strike with the actors would need to be resolved by November. That at least makes it possible for a few episodes potentially to be filmed before the holidays, which sets up CBS for January.

Alas, all of this stuff remains up in the air, and the same goes for whether or not season 7 will be the final one.

Should we prepare for it to be the end?

At this point, we would say so just because there are huge changes in Sheldon’s life ahead, at least provided the writers stay with the original timeline. If Young Sheldon goes into a season 8, there’s a chance it becomes a totally different show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

