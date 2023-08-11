Swagger season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big season 2 finale on Apple TV+, can you expect to see a Swagger season 3 renewal happen? Or, are we at the end of the road for the project?

We should start things off here by nothing that this is one of those series that technically has a number of different options when it comes to how it could further itself along on the air. Potentially, they could focus on the same characters as they further along their basketball careers; or, it could stay centered around the actual team and new people who come on board over the years. We know that as the main characters get older, their dreams will get bigger and in some ways, they could dissipate — even if the relationships that they have could last a lifetime.

For the time being, though, we should go ahead and note that there is no official Swagger renewal yet, though this does not mean that the series is going to get 100% canceled. we do still tend to think that there is room for something more here, even if we do have to wait for a little while in order to see something more.

After all, it is important to remember first and foremost that we are in a strike for both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, which does mean that some decisions are delayed or not featured in the way that they would otherwise be. Meanwhile, the streaming service will probably analyze the numbers for a little while and then figure out what they want to do from there. After all, they don’t have to hurry along a decision.

If we do get a third season, our feeling is that it could be coming out either in late 2024 or early 2025; for the time being, it feels like both of these could be feasible scenarios. We may just need to be patient to see which wins out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Swagger season 3 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming pretty soon, and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







