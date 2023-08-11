Outlander season 7 episode 8: That Jamie, William moment

We imagined that at some point on Outlander season 7 episode 8, we were going to see some sort of reveal with Jamie and William. After all, much of the season has been building up to this terrible idea that they would have to face off on the battlefield.

So, did that happen? In a way, as Jamie nearly shot him amidst the battle that transpired. For the time being, Sam Heughan’s character still hasn’t had a pivotal conversation with him and with that, they are still saving something more another point in the future. Did they have a conversation? Sure, but it was not one where there was anything direct said. Instead, Jamie offered him his hat.

In the wake of all of this, we are in a spot now where Jamie had another incentive to want to depart the war. The last thing that he ever wants is to see his son perish, or to have some sort of part to play in all of it.

Claire did have a conversation of her own with William, and right at the time that he learned of Simon’s death. This was an instant where he and Jamie were effectively two ships passing in the night.

One of these days…

We do think that this moment is coming, but it may not be at some point in the immediate future. After all, Jamie is now off to Scotland, whereas William has now been appointed Captain in the wake of Simon’s death. We feel quite confident that he will move forward in the War with a different perspective on death, and we just hope at this point that he makes it through and with that, the two have some larger conversations before too long.

