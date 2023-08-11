The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2 promo: Is new twist fair?

The good news when it comes to The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2 at the moment is rather clear: You won’t be waiting long! Sunday night will bring you the other side of the two-part premiere and within that, you will have a chance to see who is facing off against Luis and Ameerah in the first Arena battle of the season.

Now that we have said this, it does feel like high time to raise another all-important question: Is having at least some of this come down to chance altogether fair? It is a significant change from the first season but then again, much of this franchise has been known for this from the beginning.

Here is what we would say on the subject: In a perfect world, we would argue that nothing about this is altogether fair at all. We love strategy as opposed to chance to govern a game.

Yet, at this point we also know that this is not a perfect world at all. Instead, we are looking here at a situation where there are vets who have played together for years and have significant, longstanding relationships. Also, there tends to be a pact for a lot of them to make it as far into the game as they possibly can. This does at least create some chaos where pre-gaming does not have the same advantage that it sometimes does, and underdogs have a little more of a chance of being safe.

Do we want to see this as some sort of change for the duration of the franchise? Hardly, but at the same time, this show does constantly need to shake things up so you cannot predict every single part of it far in advance of it airing.

