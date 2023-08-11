The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2 air date: What’s next?

Following the big premiere today on CBS, it makes sense to want to know more about The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2. First and foremost, we should tell you that the reality competition show will be back a little bit earlier than you’d expect!

How early are we talking? Well, think in terms of Sunday night. There is a pretty quick transition as a means to get people hooked on this particular batch of episodes right away. Our hope here is that over the course of it, we will get a good sense of who some of the major players are, and also beyond just that, what players are getting closer. We already know from the previews that Tyler and Alyssa S. are going to be a possible showmance…

If you want to get some more insight on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

“Blurred Battle Lines” – The Challengers battle it out in a difficult water challenge, and a new alliance is formed to target a CHALLENGE veteran. Meanwhile, romance blossoms between two teammates, on part two of the two-part season premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA, Sunday, Aug. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. TJ Lavin is the host.

Ultimately, the thing about this show is that it’s really about endurance in so many ways. So long as you can just win when you are in danger and then also find your way to the final, you’ve got your shot. Anything can happen at that point — and of course, we want there to be anything but what we saw over the course of the last finale. Doesn’t that have to be one of the worst conclusions in franchise history?

(Photo: CBS.)

