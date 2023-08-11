And Just Like That season 2 episode 10 promo: Sam Smith?

Do you want to learn a little bit more about And Just Like That season 2 episode 10? Well, for starters, there is a big guest star!

The folks over at Max have released a new promo (watch here) for the next new episode, and one of the big standouts is none other than singer Sam Smith! They will be taking part in a storyline that is tied to Charlotte, which also at one point leads to her getting very drunk? We did know entering these past few episodes that she was going to take some more chances within her personal life and now, we are actually getting a chance to see that play out on some level!

Now, beyond Sam Smith it feels like one of the most notable things about this upcoming episode will be seeing Carrie prepare to move into a new apartment — and one that could cement more of a long-term future with Aidan. Now, it is 100% true that these two have moved incredibly fast since the start of their relationship, but they’ve also known each other for a long time and they may not feel any reason to slow things down. Carrie seems happy and by virtue of that, we are of course happy for her. However, doesn’t anyone else thing there could be some sort of twist coming around the corner?

We know that And Just Like That has its fair share of happy moments but beyond that, it’s also done a really good job over the years of showing the ebbs and flows of life. Nothing is a fairy-tale, and that is probably a reason why some of these characters, even at this point, are still working to figure a few things out about themselves.

