The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Charity Lawson on Aaron’s return

As we do get ourselves prepared to see The Bachelorette finale on ABC in the weeks ahead, Charity Lawson has a few decisions to make.

Obviously, a big one here is who she is going to choose at the end of the season, but there is also something else to get into beyond that. Of course, we are talking here about how she is going to handle Aaron B.’s return to the show.

From our vantage point, it feels easy to say that she is not going to keep him around, mostly because there are so few reasons to do that! Just think about it like this — we are talking here about someone who was sent out for a reason. Also, Charity has told both Joey and Dotun that she loves them. This means that they are clearly the top two without question.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Charity did have to say about seeing him back around at overnight dates in Fiji:

Just when I thought it’s never a Bachelorette season with some sort of plot twist happening! You see it all over my face, PURE shock. I mean for a second, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. I was surprised, confused, overwhelmed because I just did not know why he was there. I did have to take a moment to collect and process myself in order to best decide what to do next.

We’re not sure how much more of Aaron we will really see, other than of course whether or not he ends up on Bachelor in Paradise down the road. We do respect him, though, for flying all the way to the other side of the world — and it’s not like it is some vacation! He’s not getting to just lounge around for a few days and go wherever while he films a TV show.

