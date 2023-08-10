Suits season 10: Are odds higher based on ANOTHER record?

It feels almost like a recurring theme at this point, but are the odds better than ever that we’re going to see a Suits season 10 based on another streaming record? It’s a subject we’ve taken on a few times already and yet, here we are to examine it all over again here.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, the legal drama (which previously aired on USA during its initial run) managed to set another acquired-content record with 3.7 billion minutes watched from the week of July 10. The show has blown up ever since the first six seasons were made available on Netflix in America; the entirety of the show, including the ninth and final season, is available to stream over on Peacock.

It is incredibly unusual for a show this many years removed from its run to have this sort of second life, and it speaks to a few different things. A lot of viewers who are enjoying the show now were not frequent viewers of USA back in the day. Meanwhile, they are not Peacock subscribers and did not have prior exposure to the series. Given the smaller amount of content that is out there right now, we think viewers have been eager to grasp onto something.

In the end, we caution anyone who thinks that the success of Suits will be replicable by some other cable series from the past several years that suddenly pop up on Netflix. The tone of this show sets it up for mainstream success, and that’s before you consider the curiosity factor that comes from Meghan Markle being a fixture for the entirety of the early part of its run.

Now, what does the future hold?

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ongoing, it is hard to negotiate anything further. Once those are over, however, we’re sure that some chatter about either a season 10, a spin-off, or some sort of reboot will surface. Given these monster numbers, it would be foolish to think there would not be an attempt.

Do you think a Suits season 10 or spin-off is all but guaranteed at this point?

