The Boys season 5: Is there evidence of early renewal?

Is The Boys season 5 going to absolutely happen over at Prime Video? It obviously feels like a foregone conclusion, given the success of the first three seasons as well as the upcoming spin-off Gen V. However, we also realize that nothing in the world of TV is ever guaranteed, so you never want to look around and just make some sort of gross assumption.

Nonetheless, a new report out there gives us even more optimism about the future than ever before. Read on…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

According to a new report from SpoilerTV citing Production Weekly, the latest chapter of the superhero saga is in “Active Development.” What that means is that there are some early plans, but this does not mean that 100% it is happening. A good example here is that a Magnum PI season 6 was canceled by NBC despite having a similar title leading up to it.

Still, there is no reason to think that the superhero satire is ending anytime soon, even if it is pretty clear at the moment that we will be waiting for a long time in order to see season 4 arrive. Remember that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing; even though season 4 has already wrapped production, there are a lot of things that need to be accomplished before any of these shows can ultimately come on the air. That is absolutely something that you have to be aware of at present, and a good bit of patience here will be quired.

(Of course, we wouldn’t have to be as patient if the networks and streaming services just paid all of these talented people what they are worth, but we suppose that is a different discussion.)

Related – Get some more news right now leading into The Boys season 4

Do you think that we are absolutely going to get The Boys season 5 over at Prime Video?

Let us know in the comments! Also, keep coming back for some further updates.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







