Outlander season 7: Show EP on Graham McTavish absence

We do think that a lot of people were hoping to see Graham McTavish back as Buck MacKenzie on Outlander season 7 and understandably so! After all, he played the part in the past, in addition to of course his scene-stealing turn as Dougal early on in the series.

However, schedules seemingly got in the way here. While we do think many diehard fans knew that already (he was working previously on The Witcher), it is nice to get further confirmation on the subject. Speaking to Glamour, here is what executive producer Maril Davis had to say on the subject:

“When we were approaching this season, we went to Graham McTavish and asked him if he could play this character again because he played it previously … But Graham is so busy and just didn’t have the time even though he would’ve loved to. You always get nervous when you recast a role, but Diarmaid Murtagh has come in and taken this role in a place we didn’t expect. What we’ll see in the back half is kind of like a buddy drama between Roger and Buck that I love.”

Given the complicated history between the two men, it is hard to expect that it would come to this place — however, we do think that this show has shown over the years that characters really can grow and change. Who you are in the early days is not often reflective of who you turn into later.

This tease from Davis is very much an indication that Buck and Roger both have a lot of big story ahead, which makes sense depending on how long the search for Jemmy lasts. We know that, at least for the time being, it is a central narrative in the story and understandably so. Roger wants nothing more than to ensure that his son is found and okay!

