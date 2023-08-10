Only Murders in the Building season 3: An Andrea Martin tease

We know that there are so many fantastic people at the heart of Only Murders in the Building season 3, and the roster just keeps growing. Not only is this new batch of episodes going to feature Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams, but you also have a chance to see the return of Andrea Martin as Joy.

We got a chance to see this character last season, and it turns out she became an eventual love interest for Steve Martin’s character of Charles. We’ve already seen her back in season 3, so how many more chances are we going to get to have her around?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Well, for the time being, let’s say that the answer to that is a little bit complicated. The good news here is that Martin’s role will continue in some shape or form moving forward. However, she’s also probably not going to be in as much of the show as you probably would want. Here is what the actress had to say to The Wrap (prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike) about her role moving forward:

“I dare not say anything for fear [that] I’m going to get in trouble … Fortunately, I was only in three episodes, so I don’t really know what went on…. I’m going to plead [the fifth].”

As for some of the show’s new co-stars, Martin especially poured on the praise for Rudd, someone she had not met prior to doing the show:

“I can’t even talk about how genuine, really kind, just the most normal person. I kept thinking when I would leave for the day, ‘But he’s a huge star. How did we just talk about eggs and what we were having for lunch and his family and my family?’ He’s a remarkable person to be that authentic and grounded. It’s quite impressive to be with actors that you’ve seen on screen, and then to meet them and they’re just so real. So it was wonderful. He’s great and so funny and I love talking with him.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode

What do you want to see for Andrea Martin moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other information.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







