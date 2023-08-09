Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3: New details!

As we get prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 next week, why not share more details? There is so much to be excited about as we enter the next chapter of the mystery, as more and more clues could be presented.

So how would we describe what the next part of the show is going to look like? Well, from this point of view we consider it largely a balancing act as Oliver, Charles, and Mabel try to investigate the murder of Ben Glenroy, while at the same time Oliver handles both the aftermath of his heart attack and then also the state of the play without Ben on board. The title for this episode is “Grab Your Hankies,” which we do tend to think is a reference to the handkerchief that was established as a pretty major clue back in the two-episode premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Want to learn a little bit more now all about what the future could hold? Then go ahead and check out the Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Oliver races to bring new life to his show as Mabel’s investigation into the actual murder collides with a surprising ally. Charles bonds with the cast, and Loretta proves her voice is invaluable.

We tend to think, at least based on what we’re seeing here, that a good chunk of the episode will once again be set in the past. We know that Ben had it out for Charles from the moment he joined the production, as the two have a history that dates all the way back to the original Brazzos show. Loretta remains a big-time wild card, both in terms of her relationship to Ben but also the potential for a budding romance with Oliver.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Only Murders in the Building, including quotes from Jesse Williams

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some more news as we move forward.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







