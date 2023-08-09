Only Murders in the Building season 3: Jesse Williams on Tobert

There are a number of new faces on Only Murders in the Building season 3, so is Jesse Williams getting a bit overlooked? We tend to think so, given that he’s a super-talented actor who has been able to do some interesting stuff lately following his Grey’s Anatomy actor.

What makes his character here in Tobert so interesting is that he’s in such close proximity to Paul Rudd’s Ben, as he is a documentarian following him around as he works on the Death Rattle project. However, could he also actually be the killer? You can’t rule it out, given that he spent so much time with the character and with that, likely knew where a lot of his metaphorical skeletons were at.

While Williams, of course, cannot give too much away about his character, there are at least a few new things that he shared recently to People Magazine, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. In particular, he stated the following about getting to work with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

“It may be the first time I’ve ever been like, ‘Oh, this is the pinch yourself moment. Each of them, independently and together, were such comedy pillars for me and were just so present on my screens growing up.”

Our hope here now is that as we move forward, we are going to have some more opportunities to learn a little bit more about Tobert, how he got this job, and what he is really like. We know that eventually he will work more with Mabel, but some of the finer details about this relationship are very much to be determined. Some patience may be required.

(Photo: Hulu.)

