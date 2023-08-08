Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3: The handkerchief

Following the premiere today, are you curious to learn more about what’s ahead on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3?

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by saying that the killer is still out there. Sure, we saw during much of the second episode that Gregg was completely out of his mind … but that didn’t mean that he was a murderer. As a matter of fact, he thought that Mabel and Charles were responsible for what happened. Gregg was a super-fan and in the end, all of them wanted the same thing. (Gregg was arrested, so he’s not a problem anymore.)

So as we move into episode 3 now, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are going to start to explore a few other angles. At the end of the day, they actually aren’t that much closer to an answer than they were in the premiere. The big lead that they have right now is tied to the handkerchief that was on Ben’s body. Someone, most likely a part of the Death Rattle production, played a role in Ben’s death … but who was it? What exactly was their motive?

Of course, at the moment you can argue that Loretta is one of the top suspects, but you then have to remember that she didn’t have that much of a motive to really go through with this at the end of the day. She may hated Ben, but wasn’t being on stage her dream? It’s hard to imagine any scenario where she would back away from that, and this only adds to the chaos of the situation. We don’t think we are meant to know the killer as of yet.

Is there anyone you most want to see entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3?

