Only Murders in the Building season 3: Diving into Paul Rudd’s Ben

As you prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu, know there is a tun of fun stuff coming! We are excited to get to know about a lot of the new faces, with Paul Rudd’s character of Ben being high on the list.

Coming into Tuesday’s big two-episode premiere, we know already that Ben is dead — there’s no debating that. Yet, we will flash back to learn more of his history. This is hardly the most likable guy in the world and he has a real history of rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

However, is there still a lot more to him than meets the eye? At the very least, it appears like that may very well be the case! In speaking on this subject more to TV Insider, here is at least some of what executive producer Jess Rosenthal had to say on the subject:

“As a powerful film actor with an enormous and acidic ego, it’s fair to say he’d created a long list of individuals who’d like to see him dead … We hope, by the end of the season, when all of Ben’s nuances and history have been revealed, our audience will have fallen in love with him too.”

Ultimately, consider this a reminder that while Ben may have his fair share of enemies, there is more to him as well. We know that this show does do its fair share of psychological deep-dives, and it is our hope that within this story, we’ll have a chance to see a little bit more of that as well. Isn’t there a good bit of fun to be had from exploring all of this? We do like to think so, at the very least.

Of course, it goes without saying that it will be super-fun trying to figure out who killed him. That is the given here.

