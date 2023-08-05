Only Murders in the Building season 3 promo: Finding Ben’s killer

With the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 3 just a handful of days away, we will take whatever promo we can get!

So what does that mean today? Well, let’s put that in rather simple terms: There’s a new one out from Hulu that does show Oliver, Mabel, and Charles back in the podcast game, doing whatever they can to locate a new killer. This time around, it is the one responsible for the death of Ben at the end of season 2.

You can see the promo over here and while it may not be the most substantial one we’ve ever seen, we also have to remember that there’s not a lot of footage out there about the show in general. Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike (the studio’s fault, not the actors) there is not much of a press tour, and there is only so much that the show can share without giving anything away.

For the time being, though, you should probably focus in on the three new stars in Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, and Jesse Williams as being the lead suspects, mostly because it makes sense for the writers to want to give all of them material. The first two are playing Broadway performers a part of the same production of Ben; meanwhile, Williams is playing a documentarian who develops an interest in the case.

Things are going to get pretty darn chaotic as this season progresses, not that this comes as too much of a surprise. The stakes are going to be higher than ever for the trio this time around, especially since the case itself is so much more high-profile. There will be a lot of attention put upon them, so can they really handle that?

