Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere: A musical tease

Are you ready for the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere to finally be here? We do not think that there is much of a mystery that the demand is out there for more episodes. However, there is a little mystery when it comes to exposure.

Think of it like this: With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ongoing, no one related to the Hulu project has been able to do publicity for the episodes ahead. That includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and of course the newcomers in Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd. We’re honestly grateful that the show itself was not delayed, since that could have easily been done in order to ensure that there would be talent able to speak out about the show. The end product here will almost certainly speak for itself, and we will hear from some of the talent later on, presumably when they are able to speak.

For now, why not hear from another important person who can talk about the show? As some of you may know, Siddhartha Khosla is the brilliant composer behind the scenes on the show, and he also worked on another hit recently in This Is Us. If you head over here, you can here some piano compositions that will be featured on the upcoming season, performed here by Carol Kuswanto. There are parts of this that will sound familiar … but there are some twists in here to be on the lookout.

In general, consider this yet another good reminder that this show is meant to make you feel everything from laughter to sadness — and that the music is also meant to aid in that. Given that Broadway is a huge part of the season, it may have an even larger role than usual.

(Photo: Hulu.)

