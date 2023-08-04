Only Murders in the Building season 3: Hopes for more?

Can you believe that we are going to arrive at the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere in just a matter of day? We’ve been waiting for so long to see it?

Yet, come late Monday night we are going to be getting a chance to see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez come back with more humor, hijinks, and hopefully a number of big surprises at the same time. We already know that there are some exciting new additions ahead, including the likes of Paul Rudd in addition to Meryl Streep.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Now that we have said all of this, let’s go ahead and raise the next all-important question: Is this going to be the final season? Is there any chance that something more could be coming a little later on down the road? We know that we want it, but that certainly does not mean that we are going to get it.

For the time being, Hulu has yet to say anything at all to indicate that this is the final season and with that in mind, we do tend to have a reasonable amount of hope that something more is going to be coming, it is really just a question of 1) when a renewal happens and 2) what the story could be.

For the time being, we are mostly inclined to think that we are probably not going to get a whole lot more on the future of the show until after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. For those wondering, these are the reason why we have not seen anything more when it comes to a promotional tour featuring the cast and writers over the past few weeks. We just hope that season 3 will end up being worth the wait.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight now regarding Only Murders in the Building and what the future could hold

What do you think — should we expect an Only Murders in the Building season 4 after the premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







