Only Murders in the Building season 3 promo: ‘Wildest’ one yet?

Are you ready for the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere? Let’s just say that new episodes are set to arrive in a matter of days, and we already know that there is a big, crazy case coming moving forward. A famed Broadway actor by the name of Ben has died, but what happened to cause this? Who wanted to take him down? This is the mystery, and we do tend to think that the show is going to have a really good time trying to unravel all of this.

If there is one thing that Hulu definitely wants you to know at this point, it’s simply this: We are going to be seeing a “wilder” season than ever before, one stuffed with mysteries, antics, and a whole lot more.

If you head over to the link here right now, you are going to be seeing a new preview that is all about some of what you are going to see when it comes to Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. You are going to be seeing songs, dances, new faces, and of course the incredible Meryl Streep at the center of everything. Heck, she has to be considered a suspect still, right?

Well, one of the most important things to recall right now is that Streep’s character is some sort of theater performer who is not necessarily widely regarded. As a matter of fact, Ben wants to see her fired! This is a guy with an enormous ego and isn’t afraid to flex some of those metaphorical muscles whenever he gets an opportunity to do just that. Isn’t it so weird to see Paul Rudd playing this sort of heel?

