Only Murders in the Building season 3: New music-themed preview

We know that the wait for Only Murders in the Building season 3 has been long, but the good news now is that it’s almost over! You are going to dive back into the world of the Arconia in just one week, but also venture far beyond that in a way that we haven’t quite seen so far.

So what does that mean? Well, think about Broadway! Oliver’s play is the setting for what happened to the latest victim in Ben, and we’re going to see the stage play a big role in everything that is coming up the rest of the way … and also how the show is being promoted.

If you head over to the link here, you are going to see an three-dimensional billboard for the new season that features Steve Martin and Selena Gomez dancing. This is something that you’re going to see play out early on this season, and the show seems to be pushing hard to use this to separate what we’re getting from what we have seen so far.

Here is the question that we’re left to wonder for the time being — is any of this real? By that, we mean mostly if this scene actually exists within the reality of the show, or if we’re looking at something here that is a dream or an imagining of what lies ahead.

So killed Ben?

That is the mystery right now. We don’t tend to think that it is anyone in the Trio and yet, there’s a chance that it could be Meryl Streep’s character! With that being said, isn’t this a little obvious? It’s a part of the fun with this show — that is for sure!

