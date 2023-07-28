Only Murders in the Building season 3: Another Mabel tease?

There is no denying at this point that Hulu has been rather kind to us when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 teases today. Just consider what we’ve received!

So where should we start? Well, there was the surprise casting news involving Matthew Broderick, and we also got the full trailer for what lies ahead. Today, what we’ve got a slight addition to the very end of the trailer — it may not seem like much, but we do think that it matters.

If you missed it, at the end of the original trailer you got a small tease featuring Ashley Park as Kimber, a Broadway starlet who Mabel seems intent on talking to. How is she going to do that? Well, “girl talk” … and it goes really badly. You can head over here to see the new, slightly-extended version of that scene. In this, we actually see that Kimber does not react as badly or as shockingly to some of the girl talk as you would expect. It is either that or she is honestly just really good at putting on an act. After all, she wouldn’t want Mabel to think something is weird if she is some sort of killer, right?

Well, Kimber is for now just one of many possible suspects in the death of Ben (Paul Rudd). The problem with her right now is simply one tied to motive. Why in the world would she do this? What does she really have to gain at the end of the day? We may find some answers out in the August 8 premiere, but we hardly think that we are going to learn all of them at once.

