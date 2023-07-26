Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer: Matthew Broderick!

We knew that we were going to be really excited to see the Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer this morning. Little did we know that there was another surprise the folks at Hulu had cooked up.

After all, we learned today that stage and screen icon Matthew Broderick is going to be joining at some point! This is tremendously exciting news, but it does also make the absence of his former co-star Nathan Lane all the more bittersweet. He joins an impressive roster for the new season that includes Jesse Williams, Meryl Streep, and of course Paul Rudd, who first appeared at the end of season 2. His character Ben is the murder victim, but we will flash back in time to learn more about his past.

There are so many things that are fascinating about this trailer (which you can watch here), but the biggest one to us remains this idea of Streep playing an absolutely terrible actress by the name of Loretta, someone who Ben clearly wants to see fired from the play. Will he be able to pull that off? Well, we know that this is a cause for her to want to murder Ben, and the way in which he days makes it so that he could have been killed by anyone.

Also, is Mabel getting married? That wedding dress may suggest that, but you can argue that she’s really just in either a dream sequence or some sort of musical number. It does seem as though we are going to get some of those sprinkled over the course of this season.

(Photo: Hulu.)

