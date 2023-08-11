Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2 preview: ‘Māori Culture’

Following the big premiere that we got tonight on Starz, do you want to get a little more news all about Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2? Want to know more about the focus?

Well, one of the things that is going to make this episode notable can be found simply in its title: “Māori Culture.” If you are in America, there is a good chance that you have heard of them — but what more do you know? This is one of those episodes that is very much about an education. Will there be some funny moments and some of Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s familiar antics? That feels like a foregone conclusion but at the same time, we know that this show is about a lot more than that. It really crams a lot in to a fairly short period of time, and we tend to think that is going to be the case here as well.

Below, you can check out the full Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Sam and Graham immerse themselves in the rich culture of the Māori. The lads learn ceremonial dances, fighting techniques, and showcase the important honor of keeping ancient cultures alive.

Of course, this is where we will advise you to spread the world about this show if you love it! It does not require you to see Outlander to enjoy it and at the end of the day, that works to its benefit since it can pick up new viewers that don’t want to invest all that much time.

Also, the show is going to need more grassroots marketing given that the stars are not able to promote the series in the same way that they typically do in the midst of what is going on with the SAG-AFTRA strike. Hopefully, that is resolved soon and all actors get more of the financial support that they deserve.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Outlander episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts season 2 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







