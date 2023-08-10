American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: A split season?

If you do find yourselves curious to learn more about American Horror Story season 12, rest assured you are not alone! After all, the latest batch of episodes is 100% coming to FX down the road, and we’ve even heard the title already of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Even though we know that a good chunk of the episodes have already been filmed, there is one thing keeping it from being finished: The SAG-AFTRA strike, which is going to last however long the people involved need for it to. (Remember that the actors deserve everything that they are asking for, and we hope that they get a deal before too long.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Since there is a certain amount of uncertainty about when the rest of the show could air, we do think it is fair to wonder the following: Are we going to see a split season here? We do think there is a certain amount of logic to FX airing the first half of the show next month or in October, while saving the second half for some later date.

After all, consider this: American Horror Story is one of those shows that really functions at its best when it airs around Halloween. Also, we know that the network is probably eager to try and capitalize on having Kim Kardashian in the cast. Yes, she’s about as controversial of a name as you could throw out there, but there is no denying that she has a fan base and there are people out there rooting for her. We would be silly to just ignore that!

In the end, we will have to wait and see what the folks over at the network want to do, but we certainly imagine that they will consider it.

Related – Check out some more news on American Horror Story right now, including other chatter on filming

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 12?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







