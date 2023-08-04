American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: August hopes

Now that we are into the month of August, what is there to hope for when it comes to an American Horror Story season 12 premiere date? We do know that there are some episodes that have been filmed, but does that mean that it is actually going to air?

Well, let’s just say that for now, there are a lot of things still hovering out in the air…

Is there some element of good news to report? We suppose, with it being tied to the fact that season 12 now has an official subtitle in Delicate, one that was reported some time ago. We have also heard that the cast includes Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and a handful of other familiar faces. We know that Kim’s participation has been super-controversial, and we don’t think that is ever going to be resolved until we get around to when the show actually comes on.

We don’t think that there is any chance that American Horror Story is going to be premiering on FX this month, but there’s a chance that we could at least get a premiere date announced … at least depending on how many episodes were filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike and how the network wants to air it. We could see them handing out the first half either in September or early October, and then take some sort of break before getting back with the next half.

For the time being, let’s just say that there are a lot of possible outcomes still on the table — and, of course, we are hoping that the actors and writers across this industry are paid what they deserve. If that happens, everything on the release calendar will move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

