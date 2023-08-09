Big Brother 25: Is week 1 eviction canceled? Kirsten’s future

Following the news of Luke’s expulsion earlier today in Big Brother 25, it is fair to wonder what this means for tomorrow’s eviction. Is there even going to be one? Or, are we in a spot now where Kirsten has a chance to stick around in the house?

The first thing that we should really say here on the subject is rather simple: If you have any particular expectation as for what production is going to do, that’s probably not a good idea. There has been some inconsistency with the rules over the years, and that leads to confusion in times like this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What do we think they will do? Well, we lean more towards recent precedent, and last season they opted to cancel the eviction after Paloma left the game. They actually had to change more in season 24 (remember the whole Backstage twist?) than they’d have to this time around if the cancel it, unless there was some sort of twist after the fact. We just tend to think that if they let Kirsten go — and she is most likely going to over Felicia — it changes whatever timeline they had planned for the rest of the season.

Also, if there is a Big Brother houseguest that deserves a second chance, it is someone who fell victim to a twist at the start of the season anyway. Had Kirsten not been one of the four competition-related “nominees” after the premiere, she may not have played as hard; with that, she may also have not been nominated at all this week. Her whole game could have been different. We’d love for her to at least have a chance to see if she could pick up the pieces.

The live feeds have remained off since Luke’s expulsion and even when they come back, there is a chance the contestants still may not know about tomorrow. We do wonder if we are going to be seeing everyone’s attitude towards Kirsten change, though, just in case…

Related – Be sure to read more on Luke’s expulsion, including why it happened

How do you think that Big Brother 25 is going to handle this eviction?

Let us know below! Also, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







