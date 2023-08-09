Big Brother 25: Luke Valentine expelled from the game

After years of criticism for not standing up against offensive behavior in the house, Big Brother 25 is charting a different course. Luke Valentine is gone.

In a statement today, the producers and CBS confirmed that the contestant has been removed following an incident of him uttering the n word on the live feeds overnight:

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

The “Code of Conduct” referred to here is something that was put into the game following the aforementioned years of criticism. In the past houseguests were not removed after using racial slurs, and multiple ones proceeded to still venture far in the game and win a great deal of money. This is them showing now that there are lines that cannot be crossed and there are real consequences within the game — not just an interview with Julie Chen Moonves after the fact. It sounds as though Luke will go home unceremoniously, and with the lives feeds currently down, the other players are being told of this.

How does it change the game?

Our sentiment, at least right now, is that we will see something similar to last season following Paloma’s departure. The eviction will most likely be canceled and the game will move forward. This means that Kirsten, who was set to leave the game, will most likely be spared.

Someday, we hope that casting can do a better job of weeding out problematic houseguests in advance. For now, we can just be relieved that Luke is gone from the game and future contestants are 100% aware of what will happen to them. There is no continuing on or trying to craft some sort of apology tour after the fact.

Are you glad to see Luke gone from Big Brother 25?

(Photo: CBS.)

