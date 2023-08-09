Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Meltdowns and Kirsten’s talks

We are getting near the end of day 7 in the Big Brother 25 house, so what have we actually seen at this point in the game?

First things first, let’s start off here by looking at the following: The current state of the eviction. Pending some last minute surprise, we do still think that Kirsten is leaving the game. It’s really hard to think of another course of action that is going to unfold at this point. She has tried to talk to people, but the reality here is that no one is altogether receptive. This game is a two-way street, and it is hard to do anything when people will not talk to you. We just feel bad that she was nominated in the first place because of a twist — if she didn’t start off on the block, maybe she would not have been as paranoid!

Kirsten has spoken today with Cirie and then Luke, who encouraged her to keep her head up and try to just engage with everyone.

In general, most players are moving on to next week, and that means trouble for Reilly, Blue, or Jag based on the somewhat-chaotic state of the house at the moment. Reilly has spent the better part of the day crying in various places, feeling like she is either a bad person or that being the HoH was the most horrible thing that’s ever happened. She brought a lot of this on herself by starting a lot of chaos that she didn’t need to. Rather than letting the game come to her, she tried to control everything, got found out, and is in trouble. She’s tried to get comfort in a lot of people and it hasn’t worked all that well.

Given that tomorrow still is not an eviction day, we’ll see if the campaigning starts to pick up at all; we’re sure that Kirsten will try something more, but we’ll have to wait and see what it is.

