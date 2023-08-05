Big Brother 25 theory: Is Luke Valentine really a twin?

With us getting fully into the thick of Big Brother 25 this week, let’s talk one of our favorite internet conspiracies: Is Luke Valentine a twin? It is completely insane and yet, it’s also a fun thing to think about to try and justify recent events in the game.

Before we do our best to try and debunk this, let’s explain why this theory is even out there. There have been a lot of comments online about how Luke in the house looks different from Luke in the preseason photos. Also, he seems to be really clueless at times. He did say that he would be using that as strategy, but at every single turn? He’s been disconnected and distant from a lot of players, and that could be intentional so one twin can avoid tripping the other up.

Our favorite part of this whole conspiracy comes from Reddit, where a user noted that the floor pattern of the HoH room actually looks quite similar to a DNA fingerprint test. If this ends up being a true clue, it may be one of the most impressive catches in the history of any form of social media ever.

With all of this said…

Here’s the thing: We know that Luke does have a brother, but from what we’ve seen, they don’t look that much alike. We also have yet to see any evidence online that he actually has a twin. If he does, he’s done a great job of hiding it! Given how much time you spend in the house with people, they are going to detect slight differences in appearance; this does not work. We know that there are also people out there speculating that it could be Jag, but we’ve also seen virtually zero evidence to suggest that his brother is on the show. We could see the show wanting to even out the numbers of male and female houseguests, but not every other male houseguest has a sibling, let alone a brother.

Given that there are 18 beds and we’ve already had one surprise return in Cirie, we 100% understand the desire for the twin thing to happen. After all, it was fun the last two times it was on the show! For now, we’re putting this theory in the “doubtful” category … but no doubt it is fun to think about.

Also, consider this: Can Big Brother the show really thwart the sleuths on BB Twitter forever? Seems unlikely.

What do you think about the idea of there being a secret twin in Big Brother 25?

