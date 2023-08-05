Big Brother 25 mystery: Is there an 18th houseguest?

With it being such a subject on Twitter for most of the day, let’s get into the rumors for a moment. Is there an 18th houseguest on Big Brother 25?

We understand the reason behind the mystery at this point, mostly in that there are eighteen beds within the house. Also, there are a lot of discussions about a missing URL seemingly on CBS’ cast page, suggesting that someone else is out there. We know that BB Twitter are good-enough sleuths that they could probably be hired professionally for this!

Now, let’s just get to the next order of business here: Trying to figure out the validity of some of this stuff. Is there any chance at all that some of the rumors floating around are absolutely true? We understand why they are floating around out there and in theory, we do think it’s possible. The bed mystery is the most curious, but then that also raises the question of why we haven’t met #18 yet. After all, if there is an eviction on Thursday, wouldn’t that leave us back down to 17 again? This is probably what has led to one of the other theories out there: That there will be no eviction this coming week and from there #18 will join the party.

Given that this season is an incredible 100 days, we recognize fully why there are a lot of these mysteries floating around out there. We’ve heard rumors suggesting Derek X. from season 23, or a number of The Challenge stars including Cory, CT, or Johnny Bananas. Personally, we’d prefer it to be someone more familiar with a CBS reality-TV brand, but we can’t ignore the fact that the network is getting more into The Challenge. Also, Bananas has been rumored in the past for celebrity seasons.

If there is an 18th houseguest, odds are we’ll know by Thursday. Otherwise, we are willing to bury this rumor in a local graveyard. The idea of them coming in after an eviction has happened feels a little unfair, but we have seen it across many international editions of the show.

Do you think there will be an 18th houseguest on Big Brother 25?

