Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The nominations (day 3)

We’ve officially made it to the Nomination Ceremony on Big Brother 25 today — but can you really call it that? This has to be one of the stranger ones that we’ve seen, given that it’s more about who you are removing from the block as opposed to who you are putting up.

Remember that on premiere night, Cory, Kirsten, Jared, and Felicia were all put in danger because of the competition they competed in. However, after the fact Head of Household Reilly had a chance to remove a pair. The rest of the week, at least in theory, could play out like others we have seen over time.

In the end, Reilly decided to remove Cory and Jared — with that, Felicia and Kirsten are still on the block and one of them could be leaving next week. The Veto will hold a lot of power still, and Reilly does not know at the moment as to who a replacement nominee would be. (That’s probably a good thing, since the last thing you want to do is get some of that information out there far in advance.

For now, we do think that Reilly should probably just sit back, but we’ll have to see in due time if she is able to do that. Things could get tense now that the game is really on — it seems like they were during the ceremony! We’ll have the show this weekend to see on that.

We do imagine the Veto is going to take place on Saturday, and we will have a fairly-normal schedule from here on out. Kirsten seems to be the target at present, but we’ll have to wait and see if that can or will change. She has to start her campaigning now!

What do you think about the nominations at present within Big Brother 25?

