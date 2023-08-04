Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Reilly gets messy (day 3)

Welcome to your first Big Brother 25 live feed update for day 3! There is a lot that we can say here, but we really should start off with the following: Is Reilly the new Devin? What about the new Frenchie? Can you draw these comparisons?

Well, here’s how we would put it for the time being — she’s someone who clearly doesn’t know a lot about the game and doesn’t know how to handle all of this power. She thinks that the first week is how you set the stage for the rest of the season. Socially? Sure. Strategically? Not so much. This game is not a 40-yard dash and yet, she’s trying to make it that way.

Despite Jag (her #1 ally) telling her that they should play things pretty low-key and try to discuss over possible people to work with, Reilly has already gone around and tried to make a lot of bonds with various people. That includes even players like Izzy, who Jag wasn’t even super-sure about! Reilly wants a huge eight-person alliance, but it feels less official right now and more just her throwing numbers around. The only thing that we feel confident about right now is that Jag, Blue, and her are at the center of it — or, at the very least in her mind they are.

The good news for Reilly is that as of right now, nobody seems to be thinking that she is going to be a huge threat next week that needs to be taken out — but that may just be because no one is taking her that seriously yet. The target for now still seems to be Kirsten, but she is considering having Felicia be the pawn instead of Cory. Why? She is worried that if Cory is up there on the block, he will be an attractive option to vote out. That is very much a risk.

What do you think we will see with Reilly’s Big Brother 25 nominations?

