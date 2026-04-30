NCIS season 23 episode 19 promo: Why is Parker locked up?

As many of you out there may be aware, NCIS season 23 episode 19 is going to be a big one — especially for one Alden Parker. After all, we are talking here about someone who is going to stop at nothing in pursuit of justice, even if it causes him some trouble along the way.

So what is the focus here going to be? Well, for Gary Cole’s character, it is making sure that a dangerous man — someone tied to the past — does not end up walking free. Of course, making sure this does not happen leads to a fair share of other challenges, including one that has him in an especially precarious spot: Being locked up himself.

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If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full promo that offers up a slightly better sense of what is to come. Of course, this is far from the only time that we’ve seen the show put Parker in this sort of trouble, and he even had his fair share of dust-ups on the wrong side of the law when he was much younger. Our sentiment for right now is that this is going to be one of those stories where he is more reliant on his team than ever before.

Also, don’t be shocked if this ends in a way where we are even more stoked for the finale — given that we just came off of a two-parter, why would we not expect something similar to happen again here? For now, that just makes a whole lot of sense for a show (and a season) that does feel eager to up its game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including other chatter on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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