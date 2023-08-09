Grown-ish season 6 episode 8 spoilers: A look into ‘Family Feud’

As we prepare to see Grown-ish season 6 episode 8 on Freeform next week, a few different things should become clear.

For starters, we tend to think that we are entering a huge moment in the final season! Episode 9 is right around the corner, and we know that this one is going to lead into the final midseason break for the comedy. That tends to mean that episode (titled “Family Feud” — nice nod to the game show) is going to likely carry over directly into that.

So what is coming up within the story? Well, Grown-ish season 6 episode 8 is going to be a look at some of the difficult social politics that can come with being within a fraternity. It is often far more complex than it was initially seem. Just take a look at the synopsis below:

Andre and Aaron are at odds when Dean Miller recruits Aaron to convince Andre and the Gammas to associate with a problematic alum.

So what about what lies ahead after this?

Well, episode 9 carries with it the title of “Let Go,” and the synopsis for that suggests that some emotional stuff in particular is coming:

Andre and Annika mix business with pleasure as Andre tries his hand at negotiating a high-stakes contract on her behalf. Aaron takes his new relationship to the next level but with painful results.

Is Zoey going to factor into this show in a big way again before it ends? We tend to think so, even if there’s a reason why the character is not prominently in the key art. The focus has shifted for the most part to Andre, but the entire family still serves a purpose — especially when this final season is really a farewell to the whole franchise that began with Black-ish so many years ago.

(Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

