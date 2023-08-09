Yellowstone season 5 star announces new side venture

While we all endure the long wait to see more of Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network, why not share some news on what one of the actors is up to? For those of you who love Cole Hauser, he is going to be unleashing a new, cowboy-themed coffee company a little bit later this fall.

More than likely, this was something that was in the works long before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but it does allow him something more to focus on for however long this complicated time in TV lasts.

In a post on Instagram, here is more of what Hauser (who plays Rip Wheeler on the series) had to say about this new venture:

I’ve grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there’s nobody on earth who works harder.

I’m proud to announce that I’ve decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard.

Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee.

So get up and get after it. Dreams don’t work unless you do.

As a coffee fan, of course we’re excited for Cole and his team! Also, it is smart to both connect it to what he’s known for — he doesn’t have to say the name of the show for any sort of synergy to be present here.

Because of the strikes (and also the fact that filming has yet to kick off for the second batch of season 5), we do not anticipate that we will be seeing the series return until we get around to at least the spring of next year, if not longer. A certain amount of patience will be required here.

