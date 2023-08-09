America’s Got Talent: Is magician Kevin Lee an instant favorite?

We know that tonight was the last new episode of America’s Got Talent before we got around to the live shows; did they save the best for last in Kevin Lee?

One thing that we absolutely know at the moment is that magicians have an excellent track record on this show — we have seen SO many good ones over the years! We wanted nothing more than for Kevin to bring something new to the table that we haven’t seen from magic acts before. Let’s just say that he did that and then some. This was really fun, engaging, humorous, and also unique. Think about what we saw with the popcorn kernels, or with the third eye. This was a really unique audition from start to finish!

Obviously, the magical effects that we saw in this act were next-level, but that wasn’t the only great thing that Kevin brought to the table here. Perhaps the most important thing in the end is that he proved himself to be a really charismatic guy, and someone who had no problem coming out on the stage and really selling his act to the best of his ability. That’s not something that is altogether easy to do a lot of the time when you are combating your nerves and everything else that comes along with being a part of this show.

Can Kevin bring the same greatness to the live shows that he did here? Well, if he pulls it off, he could easily be a favorite to win the whole thing. It all comes down to some of what he brings to the table in the subsequent rounds, and if he can stay as creative.

(Photo: NBC.)

