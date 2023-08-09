Law & Order: SVU season 25: An episode count prognosis

Just how many episodes are we going to get over the course of Law & Order: SVU season 25? We know that question has been out there for a while, and understandably so.

After all, consider this — many shows designated for the fall are already getting pushed back dramatically. The writers’ strike is at the 100-day mark, and we have already seen the actors of SAG-AFTRA join them for the past few weeks. Neither strike, unfortunately, feels like it is anywhere close to an end right now; we had a little bit of hope last week but since that point, many of those hopes have been dashed.

So where do things stand for both the Mariska Hargitay show and other ones in that vein? Well, in a post on Twitter, former SVU showrunner Warren Leight put it in pretty clear terms:

Today many network dramas would have begun shooting their 4th episode of the fall season. If the strike were somehow to end by Labor Day, and shooting were to begin in early fall, the networks might be able to salvage a 13 episode season. The clock keeps ticking.

We know that for many major networks, getting a 13-episode season for some of their hits will be an incentive to try and end the strike. However, will streaming services be on the same page? That is not altogether clear at the moment, unfortunately. In the end, what needs to happen is for the writers and actors to not only get paid what they deserve, but also get more stability — something that has hardly been promised to them long-term within the current economic model.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the right move is made soon in regards to the future of the entire Law & Order franchise — plus, all of TV in general.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

